The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTCQB: CRTG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it filed a provisional patent, identifying, and defining novel capabilities of Coretec's Cyclohexasilane (CHS) derived silicon within next generation silicon anode battery technology.

"This provisional patent covers four distinct silicon anode applications where Coretec's CHS is uniquely suited," said Michael Kraft, Coretec's CEO. "This is the third Coretec patent filing in the past two years and further expands our IP portfolio as we continue working with our partners and customers."

"There has been relatively little exploration in surface modification of silicon anodes. In our patent application, we identified several ways to revolutionize this, one being a general method to improve cycling stability and capacity loss for all types of silicon anodes," said Kraft.

To date, lithium-ion batteries made with graphite anodes have had limited capabilities in terms of charge capacity, charging times, and cycle life. While the addition of silicon in anodes has been explored by the industry to address performance characteristics, it has been done with limited success due to expansion issues leading to battery cell damage, unstable SEI layers, and difficulty implementing silicon anodes into existing manufacturing processes.

This patent addresses all of these with specific claims regarding silicon nitride anodes, doped silicon anodes, and silicon carbon composite anodes.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Coretec serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

