From Early Stage Development to Commercial Production

In response to the rapid market expansion of oligonucleotide therapeutics that have potential to treat both common and intractable diseases, Nitto Denko Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka; President: Hideo Takasaki; referred to hereafter as "Nitto") will invest approximately 25 billion Japanese yen in Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. (Headquarters: Massachusetts, USA; referred to hereafter as "Avecia"), a subsidiary of Nitto, and other related business establishments and group companies. This investment will significantly increase the manufacturing capacity of its oligonucleotide therapeutic business.

In addition to the already existing clinical development centered around rare diseases, development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for common diseases and intractable diseases such as cancer is progressing towards commercialization.

Since the acquisition of Avecia in 2011, Nitto has continued to invest in resources in order to provide comprehensive value in raw material manufacturing, contract manufacturing of the drug substance, final formulation, contract manufacturing of drug product and analytical services. In doing so, Nitto has contributed to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapeutic market.

At Avecia headquarters in Milford MA, Avecia is expanding process and analytical development of oligonucleotide therapeutic manufacturing based on its experience in handling more than 1,200 oligonucleotide sequences to enhance its quick and reliable manufacturing process design services. Furthermore, Avecia will establish a new building and production line for commercial manufacturing of the drug substance in order to secure sufficient supply for commercial scales. The process development building is scheduled to start operations in 2021 and the commercial manufacturing building and production line are scheduled to start operations in early 2023.

Future plans include another 25 billion Japanese yen investment to further increase the supply capacity of the polymer support used for oligonucleotide therapeutic manufacturing and expand the production line of oligonucleotide therapeutics for early clinical scales.

As a manufacturer of high-performance materials, Nitto aims to realize a better society and environment through the development of new products and new functions under its brand slogan, "Innovation for Customers". By strengthening its capacity, Nitto can seamlessly handle manufacturing from initial stages of development to commercial scales. This will allow Nitto to support the rapidly growing oligonucleotide therapeutic market and contribute to creating a safe and healthy society.

About NITTO DENKO AVECIA INC.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. is a leader in oligonucleotide therapeutic manufacturing and development services with facilities located in Milford (Massachusetts) and Cincinnati (Ohio). Services for DNA and RNA-based therapeutics are provided from milligram to commercial scale. For more information, please visit www.Avecia.com.

About Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Oligonucleotide therapeutics are comprised of nucleic acids such as DNA and RNA and are considered to be the next generation of pharmaceuticals following antibody therapeutics. Due to their direct effect on gene expression, oligonucleotide therapeutics may prove to be a revolutionary medicine that enables the treatment of illnesses that were previously difficult to treat. As a result, development towards commercialization is gaining momentum.

