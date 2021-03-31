CopperBank Resources Corp.: CopperBank Announces Targets for Multi-Phase Drill Program at Copper Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce locations for drill targets that will assist in future drilling campaigns on its 100% owned Copper Creek Cu-Mo-Ag project, in Pinal County, Arizona. In total, there are 20 distinct prospects at Copper Creek and the design of the early phases of future drilling campaigns aim to target 11 of these priority brownfield and greenfield prospects. Maps of all of the targets can be found in the corporate presentation that can be downloaded from the Company web site.

A conceptual phase 1 drilling program would consist of 12 drill holes and 6000m (19,700 feet) located on patented ground owned by CopperBank. The design of the phase 1 drill program would target priority near-surface mineralization in breccia pipes, vein swarms, disseminated porphyry hypogene mineralization, and secondary enrichment zones. All drill holes would be drilled at low angle dips at -45° to -60° with completion depths at no more than 1000 feet (325m) beneath the surface while maximizing structural zone intersections and improving data density on high priority prospects.

Gianni Kovacevic, CEO of CopperBank comments, "The visual presentation of how the CopperBank team is endeavoring to expand historical resources, and more importantly, the near surface potential of Copper Creek is extremely important. We continue to stress the fact that only 10% of the 400 known hydrothermal breccias have been drill tested. With higher copper prices, we will also explore various copper equivalent cut-offs and open-pit scenarios for any future resource estimations using the historical 2012 resource estimation as a good starting point."

Four additional drill holes are optional and located on patented ground, pending initial results. This will be followed by a Phase 2 drilling program, currently designed at 13 dill holes on mixed patented, unpatented, and Arizona State prospecting lease ground. Drill hole locations will be adjusted as historic geophysical results are reprocessed by Resource Potentials of Perth with results anticipated by May 2021.

CopperBank expects to publish an updated technical report and resource estimation in the future after multi-phase drill programs would be completed.

Qualified Person

Mark I. Pfau of Tellurian Exploration, Inc., is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical portions of this press release. Mr. Pfau is an exploration and resource targeting specialist in the porphyry and related geologic environments.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange - CSE- under the symbol "CBK".

"Gianni Kovacevic"

