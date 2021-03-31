Anzeige
Altus Strategies Plc: Total Voting Rights

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the total issued share capital of the Company with voting rights is 80,384,269 Ordinary Shares of five pence par value each.

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure of 80,384,269 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767

E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Grant Barker / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Shard Capital (Broker)

Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638149/Total-Voting-Rights

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
