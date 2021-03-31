CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW Delta-10 Cartridges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. President & CEO, Lisa Nelson announces its all new Delta-10 Cartridges.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is working with two different strains of Delta-10 Cartridges. The two strains are Sour Diesel & Blue Dream, and both are 900MG for each one. President & CEO, Lisa Nelson states "This will be a great addition to our product line since we already have a variety of products as it is including Delta-8 & Delta 9." Lisa Nelson also states "We've been selling thousands of Delta-8 products a day. And based on the feedback from Delta-10 so far, we are ramping production to prepare for a similarly soaring demand. We think Delta-8 and Delta-10 have the power to turn the CBD market on its head." This is going to be a premiere product for CBD Life Sciences Inc. online distribution coming in the near term while the company has 3 upcoming trade shows.

Delta-10 THC is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids you can find in hemp and cannabis. While very little research has been done on its mechanism of action in the body, Delta-10 THC likely interacts with the endocannabinoid system in a similar way as other THC compounds. Delta-9 THC and Delta-8 THC have binding affinities towards CB1 receptors in the brain and nervous system, which produce varying levels of psychotropic effects. Delta-10 may interact similarly with CB1 receptors at high concentrations. People don't just want CBD for its natural wellness benefits. They want something to take the edge off. They want to feel noticeably more relaxed, and they don't want to have to get a medical cannabis card to do it. For these self-helpers, CBD alone isn't always enough.

Link to Greenhouse Facility Video: https://streamable.com/tliqn2

CBD Life Sciences Inc. has already identified several potential cultivation sites with the Arizona PROP 207 approved and is aggressively pursuing amazing new opportunities in Arizona's new recreational cannabis market. This new law gives CBD Life Sciences Inc. the capability of offering licensed retailers CBD Life Sciences Inc. premium cannabis products which are then made available for sale to 1000's of future recreational cannabis customers in addition to current cannabis sales to existing medical-use dispensaries in Arizona.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

