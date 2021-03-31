IPification, the passwordless, one-click mobile identity and authentication solutions provider deployed its one-click phone verification, SIM swap detection and KYC data services within Swisscom, the leading mobile network operator in Switzerland. Mobile app developers and fintech companies will now be able to provide the next-generation mobile identity and mobile authentication options to all the users subscribing to Swisscom network.

IPification is enabling service providers to use its passwordless, one-click mobile authentication technologies to improve the security of their mobile apps, and increase user adoption, retention and engagement rates by streamlining the user registration and login flows.

Swisscom will also enable IPification SIM Swap detection to help prevent any potential fraudulent activity within mobile apps implementing IPification.

The end users of the apps implementing IPification will be able to authenticate and verify their phone number in just one click within milliseconds, removing the potential insecurities and the friction of use that usually comes with SMS OTP. IPification solutions are deployed within the Swisscom network via direct APIs.

Swisscom is the leading mobile network operator and ICT company in Switzerland. The IPification team say they are extremely excited to have the chance to shape the future mobile authentication, user verification and fraud prevention together with Swisscom.

"Protecting and securing digital and electronic commerce transactions has become a priority for us as part of our ongoing commitment to our customers, merchants, and partners, while adhering to the very stringent privacy laws in our country", said Amir Peled, Head of OTT and peering services at Swisscom. "Partnering with IPification on one-click mobile authentication and fraud prevention solutions allows us to better protect and secure digital services in an increasingly online world."

"It's a big day for IPification to partner with the great Swisscom and continue our expansion throughout Western Europe," said Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO. "I am happy to see major players such as Swisscom around the world recognize the need for a mobile authentication revolution, and I am even happier to see that IPification is their choice."

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. In 2020 over 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 11,100 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.

About IPification

IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the device, SIM phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by some of the leading telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including Microsoft, GBG, DataZoo, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital. As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K., Serbia, Russia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.

