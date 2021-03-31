Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its product sales were the highest ever in the month of March 2021 surpassing C$1 million. VERY's performance was primarily driven by increased sales across both eCommerce and wholesale channels.

eCommerce sales have increased due to focused digital marketing efforts to deepen brand awareness and to direct consumer traffic to our online store www.verygoodbutchers.com. US eCommerce sales rose significantly in March since the introduction of our new US website in the fall of 2020. Digital marketing initiatives, such as new product promotions and subscription discounts, are being introduced in Q2 2021 to improve our customer lifetime value; the total revenue expected from a single customer.

Canadian retail sales have increased due to new retail distribution previously announced with Quality Foods, owned by the Jim Pattison Group and additional distribution points with Sobeys Inc. through its Safeway retail network. These partnerships are a result of VERY's efforts to scale distribution in line with production capacity. Canadian distribution points have grown from 275 at the end of 2020 to 301 at the end of March. The Company has expanded its US and Canadian sales teams, the latter with the acquisition of the Lloyd-James Marketing Group, to further expand distribution points in both regions.

"We continue to see strength in our eCommerce and wholesale channels as demand for VERY's products continues to grow." Mitchell Scott, CEO commented. "This continued momentum is being driven by key marketing and sales initiatives to increase orders and drive higher sales volume; and will soon be supported by production from our Rupert facility."

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

For further information, please contact:

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations:

Edge Communications Group

Invest@verygoodbutchers.com

1-855-472-9841

