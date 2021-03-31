Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Loyalty Integration with the LeafLogix POS System

Integration Will Enable Leafbuyer to Expand Growth into New Markets

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 /? Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.?("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading loyalty technology company within the cannabis industry, has joined forces with LeafLogix to provide seamless data flow between both company's platforms. This integration will allow dispensaries who use the LeafLogix POS systems to seamlessly integrate with the Leafbuyer Technology loyalty platform.

This integration will enable dispensary consumers to check loyalty points, redeem rewards, view messages, view deals, and pre-order through a convenient branded dispensary application.

"We are excited about this partnership. We will be able to introduce the entire suite of Leafbuyer technology solutions to LeafLogix clients in markets across the country," said Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer.

"Designing technology that enables dispensaries to not only drive new customers through Leafbuyer.com, but also help them retain, communicate and place orders will keep customers more engaged with their brand," said Kurt Rossner CEO of Leafbuyer. "Integration partners are key for our Technology platform and we are thrilled to be working with one of the industry leaders," Rossner continued.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting, loyalty platform, and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers.?Leafbuyer.com?is a robust online resource for hundreds of thousands of cannabis consumers across legal cannabis markets.

Learn more at?https://www.tech.leafbuyer.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

