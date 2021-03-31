Vancouver, British Columbia and Point Roberts, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings s you today's edition ofThe AI Eye Podcast featuring an exclusive interview with technology company, GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Listen to today's podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/032921-AI-Eye-GTCH.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

GBT Technologies Inc. 's (OTC Pink: GTCH) Infinia system (an internal name), a high performance, fully integrated, radio transceiver system, could see application in a variety of domains, according to company CTO Danny Rittman.

"The Infinia long-range radio system has potential in many fields, starting with telemedicine," Rittman said in an interview with Investorideas.com.

Infinia uses High Frequencies (HF) to communicate over long distances, making it an effective system for telemedicine. It also connects to GBT's qTerm human vital signs device via Bluetooth, which allows the remote transmission of a user's body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate vitals. Rittman explained the audio and voice functions of Infinia, and described a potential scenario to illustrate the technology's use.

"The system enables audio and voice communication and data transfer from anywhere on Earth," Rittman said. "[For instance],I could be in the middle of the Amazon jungle and want to communicate with someone in New York City, I'll be able to do so."

"Our vision is: If I'm stuck in the middle of nowhere (desert, jungle etc…), and I need some medical assistance, even if it's starting with advice, I'm able to send these vitals from the qTerm through the Infinia radio system all the way to a clinic anywhere on Earth for medical advice, consultation. In addition to that, I also have the option to communicate by voice."

In a recent press release, Rittman explained the decision to operate Infinia in High Frequencies (HF):

"The main aim of our Infinia project is to develop a radio system to communicate data and audio information for ultra-long range and for that we chose the HF domain. Thus, these bands introduce a challenge of performance and quality. We plan to use state-of-the-art, modern technologies to overcome this challenge, with the goal of reliable data and clear audio communication. We researched and determined a suitable logic architecture for this type of implementation that offers a wideband HF radio system."

For subsequent versions of Infinia, the company plans to introduce Internet capabilities, further increasing its communication options.

"In further releases we plan to bring modern internet services to faraway places," Rittman said. "By increasing the bandwidth, such a box can support an Internet WiFi all the way in the middle of the Amazon jungle. [You'll be able to] send emails, surf the internet, and do anything you want that is based in internet services."

With all these communication capabilities, Rittman envisions the possibility of adoption in an array of fields.

"It has the potential to be a military rescue system, a long-range communication system for marine vessels, and of course later on we plan to provide modern internet services to faraway places in the world," Rittman said.

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

Investors can trade these stocks and other ideas on our site using ourlist of top stock trading apps including Robinhood , Acorn, Stash and others.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes ( Apple Podcasts) , Audible , Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Disclosure: GTCH is a paid monthly featured AI stock on Investorideas

Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

The AI Eye-Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78964