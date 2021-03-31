Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT). Jonathan Hoyles (CEO of Perk Labs) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 2:00pm Eastern Time (11:00am Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40530

Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs, comments: "Perk spent most of last year improving the technology, developing business strategy, and streamlining processes inside the company to make sure we have everything in place before we go out there and tell our story to a larger audience. The focus for 2020 was building the foundation. The focus for 2021 is consumer marketing and visibility in the investment community. We are excited to present the Company at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase and talk about both our accomplishments so far and our plans moving forward."

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Perk Labs, and to watch Perk Labs' presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on e-gift cards and curated lifestyle products. The Perk Hero platform was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology made available to businesses of all sizes. Perk Hero provides an innovative platform for the sale of digital gift cards featuring multiple high-quality brands. For more information about Perk Labs, please visitwww.perklabs.io

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Iryna Zheliasko, Manager

Corporate Communications

CHF Capital Markets

416-868-1079 x 229

iryna@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

