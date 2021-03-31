Hero Technologies Inc.: HENC Projects Multi-Billion Dollar Cannabis Operation in Michigan; Revenue Analysis of Multi-Phase Cultivation Plan Shows $3 billion Upside Potential in Annual Retail Value

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC; Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a "seed-to-sale" vertical integration strategy, today announced that its subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, has produced detailed cost, revenue, and profit projections for cannabis production on the 120-acre property in Jackson, Michigan the company plans to purchase.

The company's plans for the property include building state-of-the-art sun chambers-high-technology greenhouses that produce cost-effective, high-yield cannabis all year round-and cultivating cannabis in hoop houses. The Michigan property supports up to 500 sun chambers, where each sun chamber of which can potentially generate between $5 million and $10 million annually in high-margin revenue.

The company's financial projections detail eight phases of cannabis cultivation development. Depending on the mix of wholesale and retail sales, as well as cannabis price fluctuations, the company expects to generate between $15 million and $38 million in annual revenue during the initial pilot phase, growing quickly to over $100 million in phase III. The initial pilot phase is expected to cost approximately $6.5 million to complete. By the final phase of development, the company calculates it can produce an annual cannabis crop of approximately of $1.5 billion in the wholesale market or a retail value of $3 billion in annual sales. The company's goal for the Blackbox project is to become a super-regional cannabis cultivation hub in the Midwest.

"The numbers for our cannabis cultivation plan in Michigan look exceptionally strong," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "We have thoroughly analyzed startup costs, ongoing costs, and a wide range of revenue scenarios. Even our most conservative estimates, using the low end of the wholesale price range, put us over $1 billion in revenue by the end of our multi-phase plan. And the upside potential is much bigger. A higher percentage of retail sales and a higher price per pound could support annual revenue from our Michigan operations in excess of $3 billion." The company believes it will take five to ten years to reach its master plan for the Jackson, Michigan property. According to greenentrepreneur.com the medical market alone in Michigan is expected to reach $3 billion in sales in coming years.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically-integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Projection Information

This press release contains references to projections and related financial information, including with respect to pro forma revenues. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Projection financial information in this press release does not include anticipated costs and expenses to generate such revenue. Actual revenue depends on obtaining relevant licenses, acquiring greenhouse/warehouse space/property, and developing the greenhouse/warehouse to grow cannabis, as well execution of our plan. The Company believes the projections presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company's operating performance, make it easier to compare the Company's results with those of other companies, and allow investors to review performance in the same way as the Company's management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of the Company's performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measurements from other companies.

