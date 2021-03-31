Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
31.03.2021
Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group Gains Distribution of Pepsi Brand Products

Expected to Lead to Increased Revenues

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, today announced the addition of Pepsi products to its distribution capabilities.

Seaport Meat Company now has the ability to distribute Pepsi products.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This expansion of products transforms Seaport Meat Company into being more of a full-service distributor. We believe this will enable us to attract new customers and expand our revenue to existing customers."

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the website dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:
ir@pacvgroup.com

SOURCE: Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638315/Pacific-Ventures-Group-Gains-Distribution-of-Pepsi-Brand-Products

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
