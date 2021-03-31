Continues to build firm leadership under unified Kroll brand

Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency, today announced that the firm has promoted 31 colleagues to the managing director level.

Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll, commented, "At Kroll, our people are our greatest asset. The last year underscored the need for independent, objective advice-to provide clarity amidst uncertainty-and our new managing directors exemplify what it means to provide value for our clients. I look forward to their continued success at the firm."

John Bass, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes Washington, D.C.

Mr. Bass is part of the Disputes Consulting practice, with extensive experience in complex international investigations, dispute resolution, government relations, strategic communications and intercultural negotiations. His practice focuses on assisting clients with risk management, cyber risk and insider threats.

Eddie Bines, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes London

Mr. Bines is part of the Global Restructuring Advisory practice, based in the London office. He has more than 25 years of corporate restructuring and advisory experience and specializes in delivering global and UK-centric legal entity rationalization, managing the wind down of businesses and implementing solvent reorganization projects.

Darren Burrell, Digital Products Philadelphia

Mr. Burrell leads the Digital Product Organization, overseeing the design, development and use of digital products for Kroll's clients. He is responsible for merging the firm strategy with design and technology to solve client problems and create value.

Priscilla Cheng, Valuation Advisory Services Hong Kong

Ms. Cheng has over 20 years of finance and valuation experience and advises on the valuation of intangible assets, purchase price allocation analysis, business enterprise valuations relating to M&A, taxation, IPO and equity financing, as well as valuation of financial instruments for financial reporting purposes. Her extensive valuation experience spans multiple industries, including energy and mining, renewable energy, technology, media and telecommunication, retail and manufacturing with a focus on Hong Kong and China.

Nicholas Collins, Corporate Finance Silicon Valley

Mr. Collins is part of the M&A Advisory practice. He has 15 years of experience in financial services including more than 12 years advising clients on domestic and international sell-side and buy-side advisory, leveraged buyout, recapitalization and capital raise assignments.

Grant Aldridge-Duncan, Cyber Risk Los Angeles

Mr. Duncan leads the Cyber Risk global sales team, overseeing business development and go-to-market strategy, managing strategic partners in the insurance and legal industries and relationships with enterprise customers. He has a proven track record of developing and executing successful revenue growth strategies and leading high-performance teams.

Scott Goodwin, Technology Boston

Mr. Goodwin is Kroll's Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to the Chief Information Officer, and leads enterprise technology integrations, engineering, operations and client services in 30 countries and territories around the world. He has over 20 years of experience leading, architecting and driving technology solutions in the financial and professional services sectors.

Martin Gray, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes London

Mr. Gray is part of the Global Restructuring Advisory practice. He has over 11 years of financial and business advisory experience and specializes in providing restructuring and turnaround advice to corporates, creditors, sponsors and other key stakeholders.

Thomas Hollobone, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes London

Mr. Hollobone is part of the Compliance Risk and Diligence practice and specializes in advising on and executing pre-transactional due diligence on targets in various sectors and industries, with a special focus on the renewable energy industry and ethical investing. He has extensive experience implementing third-party screening programs and assisting large multinational companies in setting up and maintaining robust anti-bribery procedures.

Ashley Houlden, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes Toronto

Ms. Houlden is part of the Canadian Disputes, Investigations and Valuations practice, with 12 years of experience in business valuations, litigation support services, corporate finance and financial advisory. She primarily focuses on valuation related litigation and general damages in a broad range of industries across numerous geographies.

Ryan Johnson, Valuation Advisory Services New York

Mr. Johnson is part of the Portfolio Valuation practice and has more than 15 years of financial and valuation experience, specializing in the valuation of illiquid securities and interests. He provides valuation advisory services to alternative asset managers, including private equity firms, hedge funds and business development companies.

David Klopp, Cyber Risk Singapore

Mr. Klopp oversees all digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) casework in the Asia-Pacific region. He has extensive experience leading cybercrime investigations, including data theft, reputational issues, employee misconduct, insider threat and electronic fraud.

Stefan Kolb, Valuation Advisory Services Frankfurt

Mr. Kolb, MRICS/Architect, is part of the Real Estate Advisory Group and is responsible for the technical teams, mainly multi-housing, in Germany. He has more than 17 years of professional experience in technical due diligence, project development, project management/project monitoring and business development.

Michael Lennon, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes Manchester, UK

Mr. Lennon has over 13 years of experience in the Global Restructuring Advisory practice. His role spans both the advisory and the formal restructuring sides of the business, working with a variety of stakeholders to advise upon and execute solvent and formal restructuring alternatives.

William Leung, Valuation Advisory Services Hong Kong

Mr. Leung is part of the Valuation Advisory Services practice and has more than 15 years of experience in valuations of business enterprises, intangible assets, employee share options and other financial instruments. Since 2006, William has been actively involved in valuations of public listings or disclosures, M&A, financial reporting and taxation. He works with clients across the banking, e-commerce, gaming and entertainment, insurance, manufacturing, property development, renewable energy, semiconductor, telecommunication and utility industries, with a focus on Hong Kong, China and the Asia Pacific region.

Don Levy, Corporate Finance New York

Mr. Levy is part of the Transaction Advisory Services practice. He has approximately 18 years of professional experience, encompassing M&A transaction advisory services, management consulting focused on distressed companies, real estate acquisitions analysis and public accounting.

Anthony Lu, Valuation Advisory Services San Francisco

Mr. Lu is part of the Complex Securities group and has over 14 years of experience executing valuations for financial reporting and tax purposes. He specializes in the valuation of derivatives such as call/put options, convertible securities, preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, profits interests and debt instruments. He has worked with clients across a variety of industries.

James McLeary, Cyber Risk Hong Kong

Mr. McLeary is an accomplished and results-driven chief information security officer (CISO), responsible for Kroll's virtual CISO and data protection program in Asia Pacific. He has extensive international experience in global risk governance, risk management, IT strategy and leadership, incident response and IT security.

Ruben Miranda, Valuation Advisory Services Austin

Mr. Miranda is part of the Property Tax Services practice and focuses primarily on the valuation of complex personal property for ad valorem tax purposes, specializing in the telecommunications, transportation, and energy industries. His efforts include development of depreciation and obsolescence studies focused on technology adoption and substitution, cost of capital and return on asset studies, and tangible/intangible valuation analysis.

Farzad Mukhi, Corporate Finance Los Angeles

Mr. Mukhi is part of the firm's Consumer, Food, Restaurant and Retail M&A practice. He has over 16 years of experience in executing mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance transactions for middle-market companies.

Keith Novak, Cyber Risk Secaucus

Mr. Novak brings over 25 years of experience in technology, risk and cyber security. As part of the Cyber Risk business, he leads the delivery of complex global proactive services engagements at the strategic, operational and technical levels to develop information security programs and help reduce risk while complying with regulatory requirements.

Daniel Platten, Valuation Advisory Services Chicago

Mr. Platten is part of the Healthcare and Life Science industry group. He has expertise in business valuation, compensation valuation and intangible asset valuation for financial reporting, regulatory compliance (i.e., Stark, Anti-Kickback, tax-exempt), tax and financial planning purposes. His experience includes valuations for fair market value opinions, purchase price allocations, impairment analyses, share-based compensation and various types of intangible assets including intellectual property, certificates of need, Medicare/Medicaid licenses, state licenses, management agreements, noncompete agreements, customer relationships, and in-process research and development.

Anna Povinelli, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes New York

Ms. Povinelli is part of the Compliance and Regulatory Consulting practice, with over 30 years of experience with regulatory examinations involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity and Futures Trading Commission, National Futures Association and FINRA. She works closely with many wealth advisors, private equity funds and hedge funds in developing compliance manuals and codes of ethics, performing risk analysis, reviewing compliance programs and marketing materials, and conducting mock regulatory examinations.

Gary Raichart, Valuation Advisory Services Silicon Valley

Mr. Raichart is part of the Strategic Value Advisory practice and has over 15 years of consulting experience focusing on the strategic analysis of value, risk and uncertainty. He has extensive experience developing and vetting financial projections and valuing assets and liabilities, business opportunities, contractual obligations and transactions that involve substantial uncertainty, including early-stage intellectual property, patent portfolios, guarantees, warranty obligations, employee stock options, contingent consideration, commercial due diligence and other contingent assets and liabilities for strategic decision-making, collateral, financial reporting and tax purposes.

Julia Rowe, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes Chicago

Ms. Rowe is part of the Disputes Consulting practice, combining a unique blend of public policy, valuation and litigation experience with a specialization in the valuation of intellectual property. She regularly advises on licensing negotiations, business strategy and financial reporting. Her litigation and arbitration experience includes appearing before the International Trade Commission and in federal and state courts.

Aimee Sabolyk, Compliance and Privacy Chicago

Ms. Sabolyk is the Chief Privacy Officer at Kroll, overseeing the firm's Global Privacy Organization and privacy compliance and data protection matters. She is responsible for directing the firmwide privacy strategy by working with stakeholders across business functions, providing guidance on privacy issues under various global data protection laws and leading the firm's strategic response and initiatives to adapt to changing privacy legislation.

James Saunders, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes Manchester, UK

Mr. Saunders is part of the Global Restructuring Advisory practice and is a licensed insolvency practitioner with 20 years of experience working with banks, asset-based lenders, private equity funds and corporates. He specializes in advising businesses that are facing financial challenges and has led high profile engagements across a number of sectors, including automotive, manufacturing and retail.

Zachary Schrock, Corporate Finance Chicago

Mr. Schrock is part of the Transaction Advisory Services practice. He has over 10 years of industry and corporate finance experience, including nine years advising on domestic and international M&A transactions.

Ricardo Silva, Valuation Advisory Services Lisbon

Mr. Silva is part of the Valuation Advisory Services practice and leverages more than 18 years of experience assisting clients with fixed asset valuations, business valuations, fairness opinions, purchase price allocations and determination of fair value for tangible and intangible assets. He has worked with clients across a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, chemicals, consumer products, retail, energy, water, waste, healthcare, real estate and manufacturing.

Oliver Stern, Governance, Risk, Investigations and Disputes London

Mr. Stern is part of the Business Intelligence and Investigations practice and head of the London Business Intelligence team, leading a variety of investigations for corporations and financial institutions and their advisers. A specialist in sub-Saharan Africa, his work focuses on detailed pre-transactional due diligence, market entry strategy, competitor intelligence, dispute advisory and internal corruption and bribery investigations.

Dave Yudoff, Chief Revenue Office Morristown

Mr. Yudoff is the Head of Commercial Operations at Kroll and is responsible for building and managing global programs that drive collaboration and accelerate organic revenue growth. He joined the firm in 2004 as part of the Disputes Consulting practice and later served as a project leader on the Technology and Marketing teams before transitioning to his current role.

About Kroll

Kroll is the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005232/en/

Contacts:

Kroll

Alex Hinson

Alex.hinson@kroll.com

+1 212 450 2942