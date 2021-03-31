Petra Diamonds Ltd - Total Voting Rights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31 March2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "PDL" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that in accordance with its obligations under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs"), as at 31 March 2021, the Company's share capital consists of 9,710,089,272 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence each in issue with voting rights, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Petra is 9,710,089,272.

The figure of 9,710,089,272 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for any calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Des Kilalea investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Marianna Bowes

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra conducts all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.