Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
31.03.2021 | 15:05
Toronto Centre: Virtual Executive Panel - Transitioning to a Green Economy: Financial Stability Implications

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre is hosting a virtual executive panel at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group featuring Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance and Finance Advisor to UK Prime Minister for COP26 and Her Excellency Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Indonesia. Babak Abbaszadeh, President and CEO of Toronto Centre, will moderate the event. The discussion will focus on the implications for financial stability of transitioning to a green economy.

Date:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 9:00-10:00 a.m. EST

Time:


Remarks to begin at 9:00 a.m. Media are asked to arrive promptly.

Location:
Virtual, via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZXIpffXKSMyASqS5tLyEoQ

Diana Bird
dbird@torontocentre.org
Communications and Special Projects Coordinator
M: (647) 993-3809


