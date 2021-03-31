eSports Center: A Brand New eSports Experience with Wanyoo

Shanghai, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1998, when Wanyoo started its very first internet café in Shanghai, China, it now owns more than 1,000 stores across China, America, UK, Australia, Singapore and Canada. In the past 23 years, Wanyoo devoted to make the offline internet entertainment space more enjoyable for game players around the world, so it evolved internet café to eSports center. Rather than simply provide internet services in a café, the idea of eSports center is to provide e-sports players a complex of video games, food and beverage, games related events and a social space. By the end of 2020, Wanyoo eSports centers have serviced more than 40 million players globally.

Through Wanyoo's global partners and players, it continues to exert its international influence by actively cooperates with eSports teams, international and domestic tournaments and video game publishers. The two well-known esports teams IG and 4AM have been endorsing Wanyoo for years. Wanyoo also achieved partnership with PGI.S.2021. In 2019, Wanyoo Gaming Center became the exclusive partner of LOL NATIONAL NETBAR LEAGUE CHINA. Same year, Wanyoo held the first international Wanyoo eSports center league covered Wanyoo players from New York, London, Singapore. etc. Wanyoo and its stores also value local partnerships. In UK, Wanyoo sponsored the LOL tournament of CSSA UK 2019. In Canada, Wanyoo eSports center assisted local collage to establish esports team.

In addition to where Wanyoo comes from, there are 12 Wanyoo eSports centers in America, Britain, Canada, Australia and Singapore. These stores endeavour to provide local game lovers the most enjoyable playing space. In the next 3 years, Wanyoo is going to develop its eSports center franchise business in Italy, Germany, Fence and Japan, and plans to run 50 stores outside of China in total.

For franchise information, please contact email: gaoyilan@wywk.cnor Facebook: @officialWanyoo.

