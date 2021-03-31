WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Partners with Intercede to Deploy MyID for a New Fortune Global 500 Corporation

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management (IdM) and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has partnered with Intercede (IGP) on a new managed services contract to supply a Fortune Global 500 corporation with identity management credentialing services.

Under this contract, which will see Intercede's MyID credential management software form a core part of WidePoint's managed services, WidePoint will deliver professional services, hardware, and Personal Identity Verification (PIV-I) credentials. WidePoint will issue PIV-I credentials to a segment of the new customer's employees, providing logical access to a large federal agency's information and resources.

"Secure, remote connectivity is critical for many commercial and government entities to perform their work effectively," said Jason Holloway, President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation. "And as this award, which is the third major IdM contract we have announced since the start of the year, demonstrates, a greater number of enterprises are realizing the value our IdM solutions provide. We look forward to continuing to build upon this momentum throughout the year."

Intercede's Chief Executive Officer, Klaas van der Leest stated, "MyID continues to offer enterprises and federal governments the technology they need to issue and manage credentials simply, securely, and at scale. WidePoint's managed services offering is a natural fit for MyID as it provides the manageability and compliance to federal standards that many organizations in the United States must meet. The fast turnaround of this deployment, from initial discussions to operation in under 30 days, underlines the simplicity of WidePoint's managed services offering, which is something I expect will bring confidence to prospective customers who have concerns about entering into long and complex PKI deployments. We look forward to many new customer wins together."

MyID credential management software will be hosted by WidePoint and used to issue and manage digital identities on behalf of managed service customers. Customers will benefit from WidePoint's PKI-based multi-factor authentication deployment in compliance with current and emerging federal standards, without the requirement to deploy and manage the architecture in-house.

Caroline Godfrey, Chief Security Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, added, "Over the last year we experienced a new era requiring rapid remote workforce adoption that catapulted Zero Trust to the top of the IT modernization list. No longer can you rely on physical barriers to protect access to your data. Digital identities are the new norm. Getting back to the basics with strong identity proofing is the root for establishing trust, and that's what our credentials enable."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, commented, "WidePoint is uniquely positioned to help numerous commercial organizations seamlessly access their secure information while adhering to federal policies with our comprehensive offerings of trusted digital identity credentials. We've been effectively doing so in 2021, and we look forward to continuing growing the presence of our credentials to ensure that more government employees and contractors are all able to securely work remotely and on premises."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About Intercede

Intercede is a cybersecurity company specializing in digital identities, credential management and secure mobility. Intercede is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices in the United States. For more information visit intercede.com.

