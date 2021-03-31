PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Appoints President of DRIVRZ Leasing Platform, MUSA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (FRA1ZVA) ("PowerBand ", "PBX" or the "Company"), an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Vaughn as President of MUSA Auto Finance ("MUSA").

MUSA is the lending and leasing component of PowerBand's DRIVRZ virtual marketplace, where leases can be approved for drivers and automotive dealers in seconds. In his role, Mr. Vaughn will report to Jon Lamb, the CEO of MUSA Auto Finance and President of PowerBand North American Operations.

Craig brings senior executive experience leading national and regional variable and fixed operations business units for public and privately-owned organizations, including Asbury Automotive, a Fortune 500 retailer. Additionally, he spent two years in Beijing, China as Vice President Variable Operations for NCGA / Yan Jun Auto. In those assignments, Craig developed meaningful relationships with a substantial number of the largest public and private dealership, finance, insurance, and warranty groups in the US.

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand, said: "We are extremely pleased Craig is leading this key component of the DRIVRZ. His contributions will maximize our ability to capitalize on many opportunities that the Powerband organization has in North America and eventually other Global Markets. He brings an enviable wealth of knowledge and experience in the Automotive, Consumer, Finance, Warranty sectors. We are looking forward to his leadership as a key factor in our continued development and success of DRIVRZ and PowerBand."

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

