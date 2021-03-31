iAdvize Announces the Release of Conversational Maturity Index Tool

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / iAdvize, the conversational platform that connects more than 2,000 brands with customers around the world, has created an assessment for brands to evaluate their strategy in digital customer relations. This new tool ( https://www.conversational-maturity-index.com/en/ ) allows companies to take a short quiz or send it to the team at iAdvize to complete for a comprehensive assessment with tailored suggestions.

This CMI is powered by the collective knowledge and insights from more than 2,000 retail brands as well as 10 years of experience in the CX industry. It has become crucial for retail brands to provide online consumers with the kind of authentic, seamless conversational experience they have every day through messaging. The assessment helps brands discover where they stand regarding conversational strategy and find out how they can improve to better meet customer expectations.

With this tool, brands evaluate the maturity of their conversational approach and compare themselves to industry leaders via a quick online simulation. It provides the ability to get a score based on six pillars, know where they stand in relation to their industry, and receive a personalized analysis with strengths and areas of improvement.

iAdvize conducted the first industry benchmark using the Conversational Maturity Index, starting with consumer electronics.

"The first Conversational Maturity Index report found that the consumer electronic industry was lacking in some areas, but excelling in others," says US CEO Nicolas de Rosen. "We were able to learn that industry leaders are providing a unique pre-sales support system through a mobile-first UX."

Unmatched Innovation and Insight

iAdvize's Conversational Maturity Index evaluates conversational strategy based on six pillars: Empathy, Expertise, & Authenticity, Scalability, Personalized Engagement, Rich & User-Friendly Messaging, Omnichannel & Seamlessness, and Business Drive. This allows for a comprehensive analysis and tailored results and recommendations in each category.

Access and Availability

For brands to get started measuring their Conversational Maturity Index, they can go to https://www.conversational-maturity-index.com/en/ where they will find the self-assessment or can submit a request for the iAdvize team to complete the test for them.

The findings of this report align with the predictions that Forrester Research made in their US 2020 Customer Experience Index Report ( https://www.forrester.com/report/The+US+Customer+Experience+Index+2020/-/E-RES161037 ), highlighting how the effects of the pandemic will place more emphasis on building relationships with customers.

About iAdvize

iAdvize is a conversational platform that allows more than 2,000 brands in 100 countries to bring a profitable human touch to the digital experience at scale, using a blend of human touch and artificial intelligence. We connect customers with experts available 24/7 via messaging. iAdvize is a 'Gartner Cool Vendor' certified platform that generates value for brands such as Disney, TUI, L'Oréal, Nespresso. In 2019, a Forrester study proved that a 64% ROI can be achieved.

Media Contact:

Fritz Lauer

Marketing Director

603-660-1698

fritz.lauer@iadvize.com

Related Images

SOURCE: iAdvize

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638213/iAdvize-Announces-the-Release-of-Conversational-Maturity-Index-Tool