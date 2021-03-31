Implemented with Dynamics 365 for Operations ERP, Advanced Payroll facilitates requirements for a multi-country payroll system with full support in the U.K.

LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq company and leading developer of comprehensive payroll solutions, today announced that Signature Senior Lifestyle has selected its Advanced Payroll solution as part of the company's Dynamics 365 for Operations ERP deployment.

Signature, a provider of luxury assisted living, nursing, and dementia care in a range of locations across London and the home counties, needed an in-house payroll solution that could handle the complexities of the U.K.'s Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) statutory compliance and allow them to manage and maintain complex sets of payroll terms and conditions internally. Signature also required a solution that would integrate seamlessly with their Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP implementation and provide end-to-end, automated payroll processes. As a fully localised solution in the U.K., U.S., and Canada with a proven track record of working with organisations that have employees in multiple locations, roles, and pay rates, Advanced Payroll met Signature's requirements.

"Advanced Payroll's ease of configuration and comprehensive HMRC statutory support were significant factors in our selection," said Tom Ball, chief financial officer, Signature Senior Living, who is leading the ERP transformation. "The implementation of Advanced Payroll is going exactly as planned and we're already seeing operational value and ROI. LOKI Systems' experience and U.K. payroll knowledge is enabling us to transform and optimise our payroll operations."

The first phase of Signature's deployment of Advanced Payroll was successfully completed at the end of 2020, with the second phase for 15 additional care homes currently underway. LOKI System's extensive experience helping organizations manage complex payroll processes continues to boost demand for the Advanced Payroll solution. Signature joins a number of recently announced new implementations of Advanced Payroll, including SEMA Precast and Volker Stevin Contracting.

"We are committed to supporting, enabling, and optimising this crucial part of Signature's operations," said Roberto Putero, VP LOKI operations, EMEA. "Our experience in the U.K. market serving both public and private sectors enables us to provide the best payroll solution for Signature."

"The Advanced Payroll's highly configurable calculation and rules engine combined with comprehensive statutory support is a winning combination for customers like Signature Senior Lifestyle, ensuring payroll requirements will continue to be met, both now and in the future," said Rick Hutchinson, managing director, LOKI Systems. "LOKI maintains its focus supporting the core Microsoft Dynamics ERP system, as we are continuing to build on the cloud platform, ensuring that Advanced Payroll is a comprehensive, user-friendly module to the overall Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP solution."

LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq company, backed by the Carlyle Group, continues to actively invest in and enhance the statutory compliance requirements of the U.S., U.K., and Canada. For more information on LOKI Systems and Workforce Logiq's workforce management solutions, visit our website.

About LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq Company

LOKI Systems is a leading developer of workforce management solutions including Advanced Payroll for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and StaffRight. LOKI Systems serves enterprise-level organizations with complex staff scheduling and payroll requirements. All of LOKI Systems solutions are configurable and adaptable to complex workforce environments around the world for a variety of industries. Advanced Payroll is the only multi-country payroll solution fully integrated with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and created by a Microsoft gold-certified partner. It is built to handle complex payroll scenarios across industries and employee types, with localizations in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

LOKI Systems is a Microsoft Gold Certified ISV vendor, with award winning products that meet the highest standard of development certification offered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. LOKI Systems is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workforce Logiq. LOKI Systems has been serving organization since 1995 and was acquired in August 2017 by Workforce Logiq a Carlyle Group portfolio company. For more information visit https://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

About Signature Senior Lifestyle

Signature offers luxury assisted living, nursing and dementia care in a range of locations across London and the home counties.?Our mission at Signature is simple; "To provide exceptional care, delivered by compassionate people, in the highest quality homes.". Signature delivers on this mission through person-centred care, providing each resident with the highest possible quality of life tailored to individual needs. Discreet care and support is delivered in luxurious, homely accommodation within exquisite purpose-built homes.

