Elsevier and the Russian Rectors Union Announce the Winners of the 2021 Research Excellence Awards Russia

The event is dedicated to the Year of Science and Technology in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, and the Russian Rectors' Union are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Research Excellence Awards Russia.

The Awards program, first held in Russia in 2005, aims to support scientific research in Russia and honor its outstanding scientists. This year's event, hosted yesterday, had a special mission to celebrate achievements of the country's researchers and research organizations. Announced by Presidential decree, 2021 is the Year of Science and Technology in Russia; the Awards were hosted by the Russian Rectors' Union and is supported by Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR), Russian Science Foundation, and the Russian Research Institute of Economics, Politics and Law in Science and Technology (RIEPL).

Congratulating the winners at this year's virtual event, Elsevier Chairman YS Chi said: "In the Year of Science and Technology, we are gathering to celebrate Russia's brightest minds: those who support the country's economic growth, healthcare solutions, international collaboration efforts, and scientific innovation. These talented research leaders show how Russia's academic excellence can go beyond borders to impact and advance the wider global society."

Victor Sadovnichiy, Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University and the President of Russian Rectors' Union said: "Russian scientists today demonstrate outstanding achievements in a wide range of scientific fields. It is gratifying to see, that most of the research is carried out by domestic universities. They serve as platforms providing not only the transfer of knowledge, but its production. Because of this, it is the university science that forms the core of national scientific schools and the new generation of their leaders. I am sure, they will become worthy successors of the established traditions."

The winners of Research Excellence Awards Russia 2021 are:

Physical Sciences - Igor Bilenko, Lomonosov Moscow State University

Physical Sciences (young researcher) - Evgeny Soldatov, National Research Nuclear University MEPHI

Physical Sciences (young researcher) - Daria Smirnova, Institute of Applied Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Mathematics - Vasily Tarasov, Lomonosov Moscow State University

Mathematics (young researcher) - Natalia Bondarenko, Samara University, Saratov State University

Engineering and Technology - Denis Vinnik, South Ural State University

Engineering and Technology (young researcher) - Sergey Makarov, Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics

Computer Sciences - Viacheslav Wolfengagen, National Research Nuclear University MEPHI

Computer Sciences (young researcher) - Vasily Golubev, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology

Life Sciences - Alexey Moskalev, Institute of Biology of the Komi Science Centre of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Life Sciences (young researcher) - Alexey Kachalkin, Lomonosov Moscow State University

Social Sciences - Andrey Sushetsov, Moscow State Institute of International Relations

Social Sciences (young researcher) - Maxim Kotsemir, National Research University Higher School of Economics

Arts and Humanities - Vladimir Pitul'ko, Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Arts and Humanities (young researcher) - Svetlana Shnaider, Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography, Siberian Branch of The Russian Academy of Science

Psychology - Tamara Gordeeva, Lomonosov Moscow State University

Psychology (young researcher) - Daria Dronova, Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology of the Russian Academy of Sciences

For outstanding contribution to an acute science topic of social significance (medical research of the novel coronavirus) - Denis Logunov and research team, N F Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology

For the contribution to a Prominent Topic in Science (Convolutional Neural Networks ) - Dmitry Vetrov, National Research University Higher School of Economics

For outstanding contribution to science at national and international level (partner nomination with RSF) - Pavel Strizhak, Tomsk Polytechnic University

Three research organizations were awarded in partner nomination with RIEPL for outstanding contribution to research in priority fields of scientific and technological development of the Russian Federation:

Lomonosov Moscow State University

Saint Petersburg State University

Novosibirsk State University

Far Eastern Federal University was recognised in a special partner nomination Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency for popularisation of academic achievements and strengthening its international academic reputation.

The winners selection methodology is based on several criteria of research output and citation data drawn from Elsevier's Scopus - the world's largest expert curated abstract and indexing database of scientific literature.

About Us

About the Russian Rectors' Union

The Russian Rectors' Union (the RRU) is a national Russian public organization uniting over 700 rectors (principals) and presidents of higher educational institutions of the Russian Federation. The Russian Rectors' Union was established in 1992 on the initiative of heads of higher educational institutions of the Russian Federation by Order No. 723-?? of the President of the Russian Federation dated November 25, 1992.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

CONTACT:

Yana Revyakina

Elsevier

y.revyakina@elsevier.com

SOURCE: Elsevier

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638383/Elsevier-and-the-Russian-Rectors-Union-Announce-the-Winners-of-the-2021-Research-Excellence-Awards-Russia