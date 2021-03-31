San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - RealKey, an innovative provider of digital mortgage technology, today announced the strategic appointment of Rob Reid, who joins the company as Head of Sales Operations and Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Reid will lead the company's sales and business development efforts, helping build the RealKey brand within the mortgage industry and beyond.

Key Takeaways:

RealKey appoints former Equifax executive Rob Reid to head up sales operations.

Reid brings over three decades of business development experience in the software industry.

RealKey's executive team members come from leading companies like TurboTax, Intuit, Oracle, ZipLogix, and Esurance/AllState.





About RealKey



RealKey is an innovative provider of digital mortgage technologies that enable bank and non-bank mortgage loan originators (MLOs) to streamline the mortgage processing experience for borrowers. RealKey's cloud-based platform automates the document collection, verification, and review process. Additionally, RealKey enables centralized communication for all parties involved to efficiently exchange information and improve response times. Disrupting the status quo in the mortgage industry, the RealKey Digital Mortgage Platform makes the mortgage process more efficient, and empowers MLOs to close more loans faster and with less effort.



RealKey fills the gaps of present and established systems in the industry (LOSs, POSs, and AUSs) that do not address historic and inherent inefficiencies. The RealKey platform provides automated and intelligent collection of documents, review of data, and secure communications among all parties involved. These combined capabilities shorten the loan processing cycle by roughly 50%, giving MLOs time to close more loans and grow their business to meet increasing loan application demand. This is critical in current times, with record-low interest rates and heightened mortgage lending activity for both purchases and refinances. RealKey's software works seamlessly with existing point of sale and loan origination systems to bring an end-to-end, fully digital mortgage processing experience to lenders, brokers, and their clients.

