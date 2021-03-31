Gig Harbor, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Sweet Jane Dispensary out of Gig Harbor, Washington, is on a mission to provide medical and recreational cannabis from Clean Green growers. This mission does not stop there though, as the cannabis store also provides healthy edible options. The dispensary is providing multiple options for dietary restrictions such as gluten free, vegan, and sugar free. Sweet Jane is the perfect dispensary for conscious cannabis lovers who expect more from their cannabis product.

Washington dispensary, Sweet Jane, located in "the gateway to the Olympic Peninsula," is the first recreational and medical marijuana retail store to the Gig Harbor area. In addition, Sweet Jane promises to be unique by providing a dispensary in which the highest standards are held for choosing Clean Green growers. This promise is also ensured by curating the dispensary's edible product line to consist of options for people needing a healthier alternative. Sweet Jane aims to be the dispensary of choice for cannabis lovers with a dietary restriction. Sweet Jane delivers on this goal by sourcing conscious cannabis from Clean Green growers such as Cannasol Farms and Soul Shine Cannabis. Health conscious customers will be able to enjoy Sweet Jane's edibles, since they have many alternatives to choose from such as sugar free, gluten free, and vegan options.

Jennifer S, President, shared, "Healthy options are so important! Keto Friendly, Gluten Free and Vegan options are the most popular requests for Cannabis edibles. We carry a wide range of options to satisfy any dietary restriction. My personal favorite is the Green baker cookies from Green Revolution. Hands down the best gluten free cookie I have ever had!" Sweet Jane takes pride in being able to offer products from pesticide free, organic cannabis growers and edibles that are not only healthy, but also friendly for restrictive diets. Featured Items include: Pioneer Squares Edibles (vegan and gluten free), Green Revolution's Green Baker gluten free cookies, and Ray's Lemonade. Ray's Diet Lemonade is made with no artificial sweeteners, 0 sugar, and it has less calories than the original version. The Ray's Diet Raspberry Lemonade is a classic and satisfying beverage with a kick. Sweet Jane is focused on delivering their goal for Clean Green growers and healthy edible products.

"I love Soul Shine for clean flower, and great bubble hash," said Emily R, Budtender, Sweet Jane. "Working for a female owned business makes me proud and carrying such a mindful women-run brand that goes out of their way to produce recycled packaging vegetable dyes and gives proceeds to a Seattle animal shelter, makes me excited to sell their great strains!" The medical and recreational dispensary also provides competitive discounts for every day of the week, such as Monday with 10% off edibles and Thursday with 10% off the strain of the day. There is also a 10% discount provided to active or retired military personnel.

Sweet Jane was the first cannabis dispensary to Gig Harbor, WA. Today, Sweet Jane focuses on being the dispensary of choice that conscious cannabis users can trust. Sweet Jane delivers on this goal by providing products from Clean Green certified farms and sourcing edibles that are diet friendly, sugar free, gluten free, and vegan.

For further information, contact Sweet Jane Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Gig Harbor at (253) 245-7831 or pop in for a visit at 9507 WA-302 B, Gig Harbor, WA 98329. Visit https://www.sweetjanenw.com to learn more about Sweet Jane's current selection.

Media Contact:

Contact name: Jennifer Strom

Phone: 206.334.1780

Email: jennifer@sweetjanenw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79005