Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its planned 610 line-kilometer airborne VTEM and magnetometer survey over the Company's 100% owned Amarillo Copper Project, southwestern BC.

The Company is in receipt of preliminary geophysical data from Geotech Ltd. and upon initial review of this data an additional 752 hectares of ground was acquired by staking to cover a new geophysical anomaly identified from the survey. Further interpretive work is ongoing with a final report expected in the coming weeks.

"From our initial review of the airborne data we are very encouraged from what we see. We are eagerly awaiting the final results to enable us to formulate exploration this year's exploration plans," states Company President Geoff Schellenberg.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Amarillo Project

The Amarillo project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in the world class southern BC porphyry belt in decades. The multiple overprinting anomalies (e.g. soil geochem, prospecting and geophysical anomalies) established over the last couple of years compound the potential for a major discovery.

The Amarillo Project consists of ten mineral tenures totalling 6,201 hectares and is located 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery. The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring mining operations including the producing Copper Mountain mine, located 60 km to the southwest, and the past producing Brenda mine located just 10 km to the north.

Forward Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

