Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 15:29
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN GB00BD1LVD21            Name Cleantech Building Materials





The company is is given observation status because the company's annual report
describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on
the Group and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. According
to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can
decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2021 .





For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.