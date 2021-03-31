First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN GB00BD1LVD21 Name Cleantech Building Materials The company is is given observation status because the company's annual report describes that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2021 . For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.