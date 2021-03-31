Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm is Bringing the Terrifyingly Timely Series THE ISLAND Exclusively to Hit Streaming Channel Screambox this Summer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the coming-of-age, pandemic thriller THE ISLAND (formally titled Sloborn) from ZDF Enterprises. The series is slated to premiere on Cinedigm's latest digital network acquisition, Screambox. The subscription-based video-on-demand service is one of the country's leading streaming destinations for Horror Movies and TV Series.

With THE ISLAND, Cinedigm looks to tap into the Company's international relationship with ZDF Enterprises to bring one of the timeliest and most terrifying series of 2020 to audiences in North America that, according to DW Akademie, "blurs line between pandemic fantasy and reality." The eight-part series centers around a remote island in the North Sea that falls victim to a merciless and mysterious virus. As authorities rush to contain the disease, a fever of madness sweeps across the island.

The limited series was released in Germany last Summer. Cinedigm plans to premiere the highly anticipated series this July exclusively on Screambox, with two episodes releasing each week. The episodes will be offered in its original language with English subtitles and English dubbed.

"We are thrilled to bring THE ISLAND to audiences this Summer," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. "The acquisition of Screambox gives us the opportunity to pursue titles within this incredibly popular and diverse genre to an underserved audience. Horror has a history of originality and we are eager to seek out titles like THE ISLAND and provide a subtitled and dubbed experience to horror and thrill-seeking super fans."

Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama at ZDF Enterprises, comments: "In THE ISLAND, a coming-of-age-drama and post-apocalyptic disaster thriller merge into a modern epic. In a radical, uncompromising manner, the series raises the question of what happens to us modern people when the thin varnish of our civilization collapses. It has all the hallmarks of a top-quality thriller."

The series is directed by Christian Alvart, who also wrote and directed the Netflix series DOGS OF BERLIN and Adolfo J. Kolmerer. It was written by Alvart (8 episodes), Henner Schulte-Holtey (3 episodes), Erol Yesilkaya (2 episodes), Siegfried Kamml (1 episode) and Arend Remmers (1 episode).

The deal was negotiated by Macias and Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm, with Yi Qiao, Director ZDFE.drama on behalf of ZDF Enterprises.

ABOUT ZDF ENTERPRISES

ZDF Enterprises was founded in 1993 and is responsible for worldwide program distribution, international co-productions, program acquisition as well as the merchandising of strong program brands in its own name, for broadcaster ZDF, and for third parties. Bound into a strong group of 18 subsidiaries and affiliated companies, ZDF Enterprises manages the largest German-language program stock worldwide and an impressive portfolio of international productions, consisting of series and miniseries, TV movies, documentaries and children's programs. ZDF Enterprises provides a comprehensive, full-service offering and covers every step in the chain of creation and exploitation of successful content, from development to production and marketing. Website: www.zdf-enterprises.de

Contact ZDF Enterprises

Christine Denilauler (Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications), ZDF Enterprises GmbH, Erich-Dombrowski-Str. 1, D-55127 Mainz/Germany, Tel.: +49 6131-9911130, Fax: +49 6131-9912130, e-mail: christine.denilauler@zdf-enterprises.de, www.zdf-enterprises.de.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

For additional information, please contact:

Brett Gold

E: Brett_Gold@dkcnews.com

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638156/Cinedigm-is-Bringing-the-Terrifyingly-Timely-Series-THE-ISLAND-Exclusively-to-Hit-Streaming-Channel-Screambox-this-Summer