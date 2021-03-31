BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Completion of Tender Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

31 March 2021

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Completion of Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that it has completed the repurchase of 51,884,770 Tender Shares in accordance with the Tender Offer. All of the 51,884,770 Tender Shares have been transferred into and are being held in treasury until further notice.

It is expected that the proceeds payable to Shareholders whose Tender Shares are held through CREST will be made today, and that cheques will be dispatched in respect of Tender Shares held in certificated form by 1 April 2021.

Following implementation of the Tender Offer, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue (including 52,497,053 Ordinary Shares held in treasury). The total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 189,325,748 and this figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular to Shareholders published by the Company on 29 January 2021.