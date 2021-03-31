Concerted Efforts for Effective Management of Chronic Viral Diseases spells Growth in Antiviral Combination Therapies Market, Efficacy of Antiviral Combination Drugs unfolds Demand, TMR

- Economic and social implications of HIV that compelled effective management of the disease sought antiviral combination drug therapies.

- Efficacy for a range of chronic viral diseases calls on examining triple combination drug therapies to advance the treatment of COVID-19.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to fight human infections caused by agents responsible for HIV - the most dreadful chronic viral disease that has profound social and economic implications - the knowledge of combination antiviral therapy has developed to a great extent. The availability of more than 20 antiretroviral drugs is permitting to explore the efficacy of combination drugs for some of the most chronic viral diseases, of which, managing chronic hepatitis C is a major one. Meanwhile, the efficacy of combination antiviral drugs for managing chronic hepatitis B is in the nascent stages.

Nonetheless, over the past few years, combination antiviral drug therapy is now at the forefront of antiviral treatment. Clinically, combination drug therapy works majorly in three ways: enhances the efficacy of single-agent therapy, minimizes toxicity by reducing individual drug dosages, and prevents the development of drug resistance. Apart from this, combination antiviral drug reduces viral load, delays the development of drug resistance, and unlike antibiotics, and inhibits the growth of pathogens. With such a broad-ranging disease use of combination anti-viral drugs for important chronic viral illness, along with the potential in the treatment of novel coronavirus, evidently, the antiviral combination therapies marke

t is scaling new heights. This is manifested in the projected growth of antiviral combination therapies market to touch a valuation of US$ 71.4 bn by 2030.

Key Finds of Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Report

Antiviral Combination Drugs reckoned to Advance Treatment of COVID-19 Paint Strokes of Growth

Taking a cue from the efficacy of combination antiviral drugs in lowering the morbidity and mortality of the virus strain for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) - researchers in healthcare research institutions and healthcare companies are now exploring combination antiviral drugs in the treatment of COVID-19. Researchers are aggressively examining the efficacy of triple combination therapies to advance the treatment of coronavirus of COVID-19.

Earlier, interferon beta-1b and lopinavir-ritonavir were found to alleviate the viral load in SARS. The antiviral combination drugs are being perceived to reduce the need for intensive respiratory support for patients of COVID-19. In addition, research reveals multiple antiviral drugs to improve patient outcomes as compared to single drug treatments.

Thus, in order to establish this, healthcare research institutions in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies are undertaking giant strides by way of extensive R&D and investments for efficacy of antiviral combination drugs to combat COVID-19. The business collaboration of The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology with the Indian arm of the global pharmaceutical major Mylan is a case in point.

Besides this, in India, a number of pharmaceutical companies have entered Phase 3 of clinical trials of antiviral combination therapies with the help of computational modelling of molecules and laboratory data.

Improved Patient Outcomes for Hepatitis B in Combination with Chinese Traditional Medicine widens Growth Expanse

Efforts to explore combining antiviral combination drugs with traditional Chinese medicine is creating opportunities in the antiviral combination therapies market. For example, The Chinese YinQiSanHuang-antiviral decoction is combination with entecavir is gaining popularity to reduce the yearly incidence of liver fibrosis among patients of hepatitis B.

Based on extensive clinical trials undertaken so far, conventional antiviral drugs alone are not effective enough for the treatment of hepatitis B. Clinical trials suggest combination therapies could have improved patient outcomes for hepatitis B. However, credible clinical evidence is still required before combination of traditional Chinese medicine and mainstream Western medicines is recognized for effective management of hepatitis B.

Antiviral Combination Drug Therapies Market - Growth Drivers

Considerable evidence of efficacy of combination antiviral therapies in the treatment of chronic viral diseases fuels the antiviral combination therapies market.

The promising potential of certain antiviral drugs in a triple combination in the treatment of COVID-19 spawns new opportunities in the antiviral combination therapies market.

Antiviral Combination Therapies Market - Key Players

Celltrion Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

LLC (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services

Cipla Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

