Endpoint Security Market Size to Reach USD 17870 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 4.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Endpoint Security Market is Segmented by Type (Anti-virus, Anti-spyware/Anti-malware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, Endpoint Application Control), by Application (Managed Services, Consulting, Training and Support). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Computer Security Category.

The global Endpoint Security market size is projected to reach USD 17870 Million by 2026, from USD 12860 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

The major factors driving the growth of the Endpoint Security Market size are the need to mitigate IT security risks, growing BYOD trends among organizations, and increase in the frequency of endpoint attacks.

During the forecast period, cloud-based endpoint security solutions are expected to gain traction as organizations benefit from increased scalability, performance, 24/7 service, and enhanced endpoint security.

Global Endpoint Security Market Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ENDPOINT SECURITY MARKET SIZE

The growing number of enterprise endpoints and consumer devices and access to critical data is creating a huge demand for endpoint security solutions across the world.

The increasing number of endpoints in the current business environment is expected to fuel the growth of endpoint security market size. The use of remote location servers, smartphones, and other connected mobile devices has increased the number of endpoints in businesses. As the number of endpoints grows, attacks and data breaches may become more common. Endpoint security software helps protect every endpoint and monitors malicious activity and device behavior.

Furthermore, as the popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) grows, the endpoint security market size is expected to grow in accordance. Businesses are increasingly adopting the bring your own device (BYOD) strategy to give employees more flexibility. However, because only a few companies have adequate protection for personal devices, attackers are using the policy to target employee devices. Endpoint security helps enterprises protect from such attacks.

Advantages such as increased visibility and increased patch management offered by end point security solutions are expected to drive the growth of endpoint security market size. The endpoint security solution can help an organization's IT security team find unpatched devices. The extended visibility can help troubleshoot potential vulnerabilities before hackers exploit them. Further, it facilitates patching those devices in ways that don't disrupt typical workflows for employees.

ENDPOINT SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the application, managed security services are expected to hold the largest endpoint security market share during the forecast period. In comparison, training and support services are predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

ENDPOINT SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Endpoint Security Market Regional Data

Endpoint Security Breakdown Data by Type

Anti-virus

Anti-spyware/Anti-malware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Intrusion Prevention

Endpoint Application Control

Others

Endpoint Security Breakdown Data by Application

Managed Services

Consulting

Training and Support

Leading Companies

Symantec Corporation

Intel Security (McAfee)

Trend Micro Incorporated

AVG Technologies

Sophos

Kaspersky Labs

F-Secure

Eset

Panda Security

Bitdefender

