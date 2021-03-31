Anzeige
31.03.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Lunds Kommun listed on STO Corporate Bonds (121/21)

As of April 1, 2021, the following instrument issued by Lunds Kommun listed on
STO Corporate Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code. 

ISIN                    SE0013104163         
---------------------------------------------
Current Market Segment  STO Corporate Bonds  
---------------------------------------------
Current Short name      LUK 114              
---------------------------------------------
Current Trading Code    LUK_114              
---------------------------------------------
                                             
---------------------------------------------
New Market Segment      STO Sustainable Bonds
---------------------------------------------
New Short Name          LUK 114.2            
---------------------------------------------
New Trading Code        LUK_114.2            
---------------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
