Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Lunds Kommun listed on STO Corporate Bonds (121/21)

As of April 1, 2021, the following instrument issued by Lunds Kommun listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change market segment, short name and trading code. ISIN SE0013104163 --------------------------------------------- Current Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds --------------------------------------------- Current Short name LUK 114 --------------------------------------------- Current Trading Code LUK_114 --------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- New Market Segment STO Sustainable Bonds --------------------------------------------- New Short Name LUK 114.2 --------------------------------------------- New Trading Code LUK_114.2 --------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB