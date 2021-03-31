The 129th Canton Fair Hosts Online Promotion, Connecting Virtual Business Exchanges

GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 129th Canton Fair, which will be held online from April 15-24, 2021, hosted its first "Promotion on Cloud" event for New Zealand businesses on March 30. The online gathering was attended by Huang Yuefeng, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand, Chu Shijia, Secretary General and Vice President of Canton Fair, Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, and Martin Thomson, Chair of the New Zealand China Trade Association.

The event introduced the online exhibition with a focus on popular categories, such as electronic products, home appliances and consumer products.

Canton Fair creates a digital channel for New Zealand to do business with China

With more than 80 buyers from New Zealand trade hubs such as Auckland and Wellington joining online, the event, built on the previous two digital Canton Fair sessions successfully held in 2020, has established a virtual network for Canton Fair's buyers to discover business opportunities with China.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, largest export market and import source, and the Canton Fair normally welcomes more than 800 New Zealand buyers to each session. This promotional event aims to help these buyers become familiar with the changes of the online fair format.

Martin Thomson noted that the 129th Canton Fair is a valuable platform which will enable buyers to have stay-at-home business negotiations with exhibitors despite the challenges that the pandemic has brought to international trade. He encourages local companies in New Zealand to seize the opportunity at the Fair to develop their business and promote their quality products.

Sino-New Zealand cross-border businesses enter a new era

Supported by Chinese embassies and consulates around the world, the Canton Fair's "Promotion on Cloud" events promote multilateral business-to-business relationships in a creative way.

Chu Shijia said that it is because of the joint efforts of people of the two countries that the continuous bilateral economic and trade development is being promoted. Following the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, New Zealand and China have taken actions to upgrade the bilateral FTA and further deepen this relationship.

In 2020, the bilateral trade kept a stable momentum, said Huang Yuefeng. He believes that the 129th virtual Canton Fair will help smooth the stable international supply and industrial chain. He invites New Zealand companies attend the trade show, boost trade cooperation, and further tap the potential of China-New Zealand trade.

More online promotional events will be held for countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, South America and Europe.

