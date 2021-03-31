DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 31-March-2021 / 15:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release PARIS, 31st March 2021 Availability of the 2020 universal Registration Document Kaufman & Broad SA filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document Kaufman & Broad SA, a French national real estate developer, filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31st, 2021. The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (127 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: - The annual financial report; - The Board of Directors management report of the Company; - The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance; - The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 2021, May 6th; - The fees of the statutory auditors. Next regular publication date: - 2021, May 6th: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders. This release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Press Relations Chief Financial Officer Media relations: Agence Shadow Karima Doukkali - +33(0)7 77 36 64 10 Bruno Coche karimadoukkali@shadowcommunication.fr +33(0)1 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33(0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

