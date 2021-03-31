JZZ Technologies, Inc. is introducing its helpful content geared to the 55+ audience with the launch of the new Active Lifestyle Media Skill for Amazon Alexa on April 2, 2021

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is launching a new Alexa Skill called "Active Lifestyle Media" geared specifically to adults age 55+ beginning this Friday, April 2nd. Alexa is Amazon' s voice-activated technology device. Currently Amazon estimates there are over 100+ million devices accessible via its Echo, Echo Dot, touch-screen Echo Show 10, Alexa Car Play and Alexa for the Android and Apple phones.

The Active Lifestyle Media Skill will offer useful tips and information covering areas of interest to seniors including health, dating, finance, scam prevention, insurance, retirement, travel and much more. To get started, users just install the Skill by requesting "Alexa, Start Active Lifestyle Media" on an active Alexa device. Then, anytime they want to discover fresh tips and information, they simply say "Alexa, Ask Active Lifestyle Media for a Tip".

The information will be derived from ActiveLifestyleMedia.com's wide range of content on everything from how to increase daily mobility to ways to lower your stress level or discover a new hobby. The ideas will refresh frequently and always offer resources available to follow up the information through the website or app.

"We want to reach the 55+ audience on every major digital platform," says Charles Cardona, Chairman and CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc.

"The Alexa Skill is another way for us to reach out and create engagement. It's so easy for people to use and has an enormous plugged-in base that just keeps growing. Ultimately, that will translate into driving significant traffic to ActiveLifestyleMedia.com and our other media platforms," adds Cardona.

Even those without an Alexa device can download the Alexa app for Android and Apple iOS devices and get immediate access to the Active Lifestyle Media skill through the Alexa App. This further broadens the coverage for the Active Lifestyle Media Alexa Skill and its reach to the 55+ age group.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), digital marketing, video content, publishing and television targeted at adults 55+.

