Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - TransGlobal Assets, Inc (OTC Pink: TMSH) has released its latest CEO Letter to Shareholders. Below are some of the highlights:

The Company is now tiered as Pink Current Information with OTC Markets Group Inc. This milestone was difficult to achieve due to information that was not readily available from sources necessary for completion. However, the company preserved, and now future disclosure statements will be much easy to prepare.

The Company plans to begin manufacturing and distributing Monster Elixir's all-natural CBD products to stores throughout the United States. In addition, it will open the first of many Monster Elixir store front locations. Monster Elixir is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with a full line of all-natural CBD products. Green Essence Beverages and Well-Leaf CBD are just a few products to be manufactured and distributed by Monster Elixir.

The Company plans to celebrate the groundbreaking of our Hemp Ranch this summer. With 60+ acres in South Haven, MI. situated in close proximity to Lake Michigan, we will begin construction of greenhouses, warehouses and residential housing, to produce the all-natural ingredients for Monster Elixir products. It will also house a self-sustaining vertically integrated ranch with plenty of activities for tourists.

The Company is in negotiations to merge Monster Elixir with a Chicago based CBD wellness company. This merger will give Monster Elixir significant expansion and location advantages. We expect to close this by the end of next month.

The Company is in negotiations for minority stake in a Michigan Medical Marijuana Grow, Processing and Dispensary license. The license will be used for future business developments. The Company has also applied for a Michigan Hemp Growers license with more information coming soon. For future updates, please follow us Twitter.com/TMSH_OTC

Curtis Philpot

CEO

CEO

TransGlobal Assets (OTC Pink: TMSH)

About TransGlobal Assest:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded Hemp/CBD holdings company. Our business model is a self-sustaining Hemp Ranch. Each hemp ranch will be vertically integrated from acres allocated, to outdoor cultivation and indoor greenhouses, to warehouses for processing farm grown hemp into textiles, hempcrete & plastics. The Hemp Ranch will provide raw products for processing the all-natural products line to be sold through Monster Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. Monster Elixir products include but not limited to, Green Essence Beverages; an all-natural CBD infused lemonade, and Crown Care; an all-natural Hemp infused hair care line.

