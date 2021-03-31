HgCapital Trust (HGT) reported a strong NAV total return of 24.0% in FY20, driven by double-digit earnings growth across the portfolio (last 12 months EBITDA for top 20 holdings up 31% y-o-y) and solid uplifts to end-2019 book values on exits (50% on average in FY20). Investments and realisations reached record-high levels in FY20 and HGT had a healthy coverage ratio of c 64% as at 24 March 2021 (vs 48% on average between 2015 and 2019), backed by a £200m credit facility secured in Q420 and c £56m raised in tap equity issues in FY20 and FY21 to end-March 2021.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...