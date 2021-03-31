SSA Public Relations: Assemble, The #1 Flexible Talent Matching Platform Raises $1.7 Million Round Led By Trousdale Ventures, LLC

Michigan-Based Online Platform Brings The Future Of Flexible Talent Hiring To Businesses Of All Sizes

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Assemble (https://hireassemble.com/), a Michigan-based online platform matching elite freelancers across all disciplines with companies in need of part time, full time or project talent has closed on a Series A round of financing. Trousdale Ventures, LLC (www.trousdalevc.com) led the $1.7M round, along with Studio VC, Entrepreneur Media, ID Ventures, and Unicorn Venture Partners.

"We are pleased to have closed our initial round of investment, and particularly excited to have this financing round led by Phillip Sarofim and his private investment firm, Trousdale Ventures. As a Trousdale Ventures portfolio company, Assemble can look forward to benefiting from Phillip and his senior team's exceptional operational and business development expertise," said Danny Beckett, Jr., founder and CEO of Assemble. "As the need for deeply skilled talent becomes increasingly urgent in today's landscape, organizations can utilize Assemble to help them find, vet, and hire the talent they need, exactly when they need it. By democratizing access to our network of deeply skilled flexible workers, we are helping to shape the future of work and give organizations and independent workers the ability to achieve work faster than ever before," he continued.

Assemble is leading the charge in delivering the future of flexible hiring in all areas of freelance talent to businesses of all sizes for the entire range of their full-time, part-time or project staffing needs. Using the company's advanced proprietary technologies and a vigorous vetting process, Assemble takes only one to three days to match companies with top tier business, sales and marketing, finance, design and technology talent on demand. By utilizing flexible talent, companies can access the skills they need to stay up to speed on-demand and only as needed, saving them money on would-be salaries, benefits, and weeks of training that full-time employees would require.

"As the need for deeply skilled talent becomes increasingly urgent in today's landscape, organizations can utilize Assemble to help them find, vet, and hire the talent they need, exactly when they need it," says Phillip Sarofim, founder and CEO of Trousdale Ventures. "By democratizing access to their network of deeply skilled flexible workers, Assemble is helping to shape the future of work and give organizations and independent workers the ability to be more productive and efficient than ever before," he continued.

The new financing will be used to support the company's key operations as well as its marketing initiatives to position Assemble at the forefront of the transformation of the workplace.

About Assemble: Assemble is the #1 flexible talent matching platform leading the future of work. A fully remote company, they match organizations small and large with elite independent contractors for flexible hourly, part-time, full-time, and project engagements on demand. Through their platform, Assemble is giving organizations and independent workers everywhere the ability to achieve work faster and easier than ever before. To learn more, visit Assemble at (www.hireassemble.com).

About Trousdale Ventures LLC: Trousdale Ventures, LLC is a privately-held investment firm with a portfolio that focuses on forward thinking companies that empower consumers by improving their health, happiness and productivity. Investments encompass the better-for-you space, with adjacent investments in technology & productivity, health & wellness and transportation & hospitality. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at (www.trousdalevc.com).

