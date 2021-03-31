Holly Young named ESG senior analyst reporting to Kathleen Bochman, director of ESG

Justine Gearin, alumna of the Loomis Sayles UWIN program, joins the firm as ESG project associate

Justin Dutcher named ESG marketing manager, a dedicated resource within the Strategic Marketing group

Loomis, Sayles Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, announced today the addition of three new dedicated resources to the firm's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005050/en/

"At Loomis Sayles, we take a strategic approach to ESG, ensuring that fundamental ESG research is integrated throughout the firm and embedded in each team's unique investment process," said Kathleen Bochman, director of ESG. "Environmental, social and governance (ESG) has become a critical factor that global clients consider as they select asset managers. Holly Young, Justine Gearin and Justin Dutcher have all demonstrated a passion for and expertise in ESG. These new roles empower them to focus on further embedding ESG into the firm's investment culture."

Holly Young has been named ESG senior analyst. In this new role, Holly will work closely with investment teams to ensure their individual data needs are being met, address client reporting needs and provide overall ESG data expertise. Previously, Holly led the design effort for the internal Loomis Sayles ESG Center and developed a number of ESG primers to help educate employees on a variety of topics including carbon footprinting, vendor methodologies and climate scenario analysis. Holly joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 from Essex Investment Management Company, where she was an investment associate. Holly has previous experience at Independence Investments, Scudder Kemper Investments and Brown Brothers Harriman. She earned a BA from Gordon College. Holly will report to Kathleen Bochman.

Justine Gearin joins Loomis Sayles as ESG project associate. Justine is a recent magna cum laude graduate of Bentley University and former intern in the Loomis Sayles Undergraduate Women's Investment Network (UWIN). As a UWIN participant, she spent time as an ESG intern and as a member of the Loomis Sayles ESG Working Committee. She also completed rotations with the Credit Research and Relative Return teams. Justine will report to Holly Young.

Justin Dutcher has been named ESG marketing manager. In this new role, Justin will focus on the development and articulation of the firm's ESG approach to the global marketplace including clients, consultants and prospects. He will collaborate with investment teams to communicate their unique ESG philosophies and expertise, and will also support market positioning for Loomis Sayles' ESG products. Justin joined Loomis Sayles in 2015 from John Hancock Investments, where he was a senior marketing manager. He has previous experience at Wellington Management. Justin earned a BS from SUNY Maritime College and an MBA from Northeastern University. He will continue to report to Shephali Sardinha, director of strategic marketing.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $347.8 billion* in assets (as of December 31, 2020).

Loomis Sayles Investments Limited ("LSIL") is a subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company L.P., and it is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

*Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, LP.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,135.5 billion).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

MALR026946

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005050/en/

Contacts:

Orla O'Brien

(617)478-7480

oobrien@loomissayles.com