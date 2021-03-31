Roadman Investments Corp.: The Art of TEAsWAP, Aiming to be the Next Rarible on the Binance Smart Chain, is Launching a New Cross-Chain Fine Art NFT Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman" or the "Company") licensee A3Com Solutions Corp. ("A3Com") is pleased to announce that it is planning to launch a new cross-chain NFT marketplace, the Art of TEAsWAP ("TSA" or "TEAsWAP"), which will be a Fine Art NFT multichain platform for minting, buying and selling digital artwork.

TEAsWAP will support ETH and BSC chain and also will accept stablecoin SATO, ETH, BNB for minting and buying/selling NFTs. The TEAsWAP platform will offer one of a kind collaborations that allow collectors and fans alike to own a piece of history and connect with the world's leading artists. Prints from artists like CaoJun, Peter Blake, Frederick Brown, Dan Baldwin, Bruce Mclean, Hector Saunier and Gus Bawab, to name a few, will be offered.

The ultimate goal of TSAsWAP aims to become the next Rarible on the Binance Smart Chain. TSAsWAP will be similar to Rarible, which believes in the future of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where all governance and decision rights belong to the platform users. By providing creators and collectors with the opportunity to propose and vote on platform upgrades, they make sure that the platform performs well and becomes responsive directly to its community members. On TSA, we aim to deliver the same user benefits.

Roadman is pleased to bring the first of several pieces of artwork from its subsidiary Bellini Fine Art Inc. to mint NFTs on TEAsWAP. The first limited edition piece of artwork will be one from Sir Peter Thomas Blake, a well known British pop artist, and will be minted and scheduled to sell on TEAsWAP on April 12, 2021.

Roadman further announces it will participate in the TSAsWAP opening and liquidity pool once it goes live on April 21, 2021.

"We are very fortunate to be able to partner and collaborate with incredible creative artists and talent in the NFT space and we are looking for more talented artists to join the Art of TEAsWAP," states Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments.

TEAsWAP is conducting an airdop from March 31 to April 19, 2021. You can also buy TSA from BakerySwap, SwapAll and TeaSwap Art from April 2, 2021.

About Roadman Licensee A3Com Solutions Corp.

A3Com Solutions Corp.("A3Com") is a Vancouver-based startup, Blockchain & AI-focused software development company focusing on e-commerce and mobile reward platforms, consumer loyalty, and digital marketing. A3Com's featured platform is iCashRewards, which connects merchants and consumers worldwide. Roadman has a first right of refusal to purchase 100% of A3Com.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

For more information on the Art of TEAsWAP or A3Com, visit www.TeaSwap.art and follow iCashRewards on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArtTeaswap

Telegram: https://t.me/iCashRewards_EN

Medium: https://icashrewards.medium.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icashrewards

Youtube: https://bit.ly/2zaJE39

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iCashRewards/

TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeJTt5Vs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iCashrewards.io

A3COM Contacts:

Fanny Travis

Tel: 604.689.0618

Email: support@icashrewards.io

Roadman Contacts:

Luke Montaine

luke@roadmancorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, completing a transaction with A3Com, other statements relating to the financial and business prospects of the Company, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, increase in costs, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roadman Investments Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638402/The-Art-of-TEAsWAP-Aiming-to-be-the-Next-Rarible-on-the-Binance-Smart-Chain-is-Launching-a-New-Cross-Chain-Fine-Art-NFT-Marketplace