Partnership for Food Safety Education: Young Cooks Recipe Challenge Combines Science and Fun!

Enter by May 3, 2021

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / The non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) is calling on kids and teens to create healthy lunch recipes using the Safe Recipe Style Guide. Individuals and groups can enter the Young Cooks Recipe Challenge.

"Once young people become more aware of the importance of handwashing and safe food handling steps, we believe they are influential within their families," said PFSE Executive Director Shelley Feist. "This awareness will help families be more consistent with food safety at home."

Created by PFSE in 2019, the Safe Recipe Style Guide provides specific, concise recipe instructions to address four areas of food safety risk in the home: temperature, handwashing, cross-contamination, and produce handling.

Observational research shows that when recipes contain food safety instructions, people follow them. In research published in the Journal of Food Protection, 90% of people washed their hands using recipes with safety instructions, compared to just 59% who washed hands while preparing food without safety instructions.

Habits formed in childhood are more likely to take root, so teaching healthy habits like handwashing is important. While cooking, kids learn food and kitchen safety, nutrition, math, science, and they develop fine motor skills. Also, learning to cook early may have long-term benefits in both health and nutrition into adulthood.

The Young Cooks Recipe Challenge is open to U.S. residents in grades 1 to 12 who fall into one of four categories:

1) Individual - 1st to 5th grade

2) Individual - 6th to 12th grade

3) Team - 1st to 5th grade

4) Team - 6th to 12th grade

A winner will be chosen from each category, and each category winner will be entered in the Grand Prize selection. Winners will receive gift cards from a major online retailer and be featured in an online cookbook distributed to thousands through www.fightbac.org.

The submission deadline is May 3, 2021. Winners will be announced at an online event on World Food Safety Day June 7, 2021.

To check for eligibility and learn more information about the contest, please visit fightbac.org/recipecontest.

About the PFSE

The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) is a public health non-profit dedicated to helping Americans prevent food poisoning at home. Free food safety education resources are available online at www.fightbac.org. The Partnership is the creator and steward of the Fight BAC!® national food safety education campaign.

Contributors to this important food poisoning prevention work are Amazon, Cargill, the FMI Foundation, and NSF International, among other leading organizations representing the food industry, consumer groups, scientific and professional associations. Click here for a full list of contributors.

CONTACT:

Shelley Feist

202-220-0651

sfeist@fightbac.org

SOURCE: Partnership for Food Safety Education

