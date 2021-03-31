Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed MobiCard (OTC Pink: PTOP) ("the Company"), a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. CEO of the Company, Joshua Sodaitis, and CTO of the Company, Nicholas Santana, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"I have come on your show like usual to make a big announcement," shared Sodaitis to start the interview. "On March 12th, I sent in for a NOBO list, which is a list of all of our shareholders as of that record date," explained Sodaitis. "I needed the NOBO list to complete the OTC application. Monday, March 29th, I submitted the OTC application that will allow us to get our financials posted, current, and to remove the stop sign," he continued. "I do intend to initiate a new shareholder outreach program with the list, but the reason we needed it was to attach it to the OTC application."

"The countdown has started," Sodaitis shared. "I just want to clarify that this does not mean that the financials are done; we are anticipating that our accountants will be done in the next three weeks, so that by the time our application is approved and processed we can be in the position to immediately post our financials to the OTC market."

Jolly then introduced Nicholas Santana, the Company's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "What do you want shareholders to know about yourself and your background?", asked Jolly. "I initially started off as a shareholder," said Santana. "With fifteen years of experience in the entire software development life cycle, it helped me to bridge the gap between MobiCard and the developers," he continued. "Once we had everything in place, I leveraged my relationships in the software development field to be able to acquire high level talent," said Santana. "Once we had our designer, we were able to bring together an interactive redesign for the application, which we feel is amazing," he shared. "The flow of the application is going to change; it's going to make things so much smoother and easier for the user, and improving the user experience, to me, is going to increase the value of our application."

"However, the most important skill I bring to the table is my coding and management abilities, as well as my vested interest in the company," said Santana, before elaborating on the advantages of the Company's internal development team. "Our development will directly reflect MobiCard's vision."

"I think having this internal development team is going to allow MobiCard to handle its own code and bug fixes, which for the shareholders will reduce our expenses while making our response time to issues much faster," added Sodaitis. "Santana believes in the company and is willing to be compensated in stock, and I think that speaks volumes."

"With more and more people working from home, is there already a paradigm shift happening?", asked Jolly. "We're not too late to the game; there is no other application that has proprietary solutions such as our product as exists right now on the market," said Sodaitis. "That paradigm shift that you referenced, of course it is taking place. There is a digital revolution now," he continued. "That is only an opportunity for us," said Sodaitis. "All of the features that we have by far blow every one of our competitors out of the water."

"This is an exciting time for us and if I didn't understand that it was an exciting time, I would not have invested so much time and effort into what we're doing," said Santana. "There's always going to be competitors out there, but the difference is that we have everything in place. We plan on leveraging mobile technologies completely just to make sure that the digital business card has as much built-up data alongside the analytics as possible."

"Will we get to revenues in 2021?", asked Jolly. "Yes," shared Sodaitis. "There is the free version where we prove the value and we sign-up massive amounts of users," he explained, adding that the free version of the application has advertisements on the bottom. "Then there's the paid-for version, which has no ads on the bottom," said Sodaitis. "We're actually already generating some revenue from the paid-for version," he shared. Sodaitis also explained that users utilizing the free version of the application will also have the opportunity to upgrade to the paid-for version to access premium features. "There are a lot of avenues to maximize the revenue moving forward."

To close the interview, Sodaitis elaborated on the Company's position for growth throughout 2021. "This year is all about growth; we've already laid the groundwork and the fundamentals, we have an app out there, and we intend to grow our user base, grow our revenue stream, and grow the price of the stock."

To hear the entire interview with Joshua Sodaitis, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7834513-mobicard-ceo-joshua-sodaitis-and-cto-nicholas-santana-announce-submission-of-otc-application.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. MobiCard is an all-in-one digital application for networking, lead generation analytics, and business card exchange and connects businesses with other businesses or potential customers. In a matter of seconds, business professionals can distribute, share, and view the analytics of card shares, views, and other various features that will empower users to capitalize on leads and improve their communication for fast, efficient networking. This is especially beneficial as the ability to make in-person connections diminished last year because of the pandemic. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business. Download MOBICARD in your app store or visit the website at www.freemobicard.com.

