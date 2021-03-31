Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.03.2021
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 31

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:Director's Other Directorships

The Company announces that Mike Prentis, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of Central Asia Metals plc, with effect from 31 March 2021.

This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

Kelly Nice
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

31 March 2021

