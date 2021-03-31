Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 31
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE:Director's Other Directorships
The Company announces that Mike Prentis, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of Central Asia Metals plc, with effect from 31 March 2021.
This disclosure is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.
Kelly Nice
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
31 March 2021
