Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time). BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include a look forward to the imminent e-commerce launch for VINIA® in the United States, a review of Q1 2021 Israel sales orders performance, and a discussion of progress on the BioHarvest 2021 Growth Plan. The presentation will be approximately 35 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session.

All shareholders, media, and interested investors are welcome to join. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session.





Register at:

https://app.livestorm.co/st-financial/q1-shareholder-update-april-8?type=detailed

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular there is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets and exposing our technology to different verticals. There is no assurance that we will be able to sell our products to the pharmaceutical industry. There is also no assurance the Company will generate significant revenue in global nutraceutical and dietary supplements markets. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

