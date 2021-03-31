Anzeige
31.03.2021
31.03.2021 | 17:16
31.03.2021 | 17:16
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of AGM 
31-March-2021 / 15:44 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Notice of AGM 
 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin, 31 March 2021 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), Ireland's largest hotel operator, today 
announces that it has issued its Annual Report for 2020 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting, the letter 
from the Chair, and Form of Proxy to shareholders. 
The Annual Report and meeting documents are available to download on its website: Annual Report https:// 
dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/annual-report and meeting documents https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investors/ 
shareholder-centreagm. 
 
Coronavirus - COVID-19 
The Company will conduct the AGM in accordance with the Irish Government's Covid-19 related public health measures and 
public health advice. Shareholders should expect the meeting to take place under constrained circumstances and are 
recommended to vote by proxy or through Virtual Meeting Platform. 
The Company will continue to closely monitor the developing situation around Covid-19, and if it becomes necessary to 
adjust the AGM arrangements, an update will be provided to shareholders by RIS announcement. Shareholders will be given 
the opportunity to remotely access the AGM, ask questions and vote at the AGM via a virtual meeting platform. 
Filings 
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism 
(www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM): 
Notice of the Annual General Meetings to be held on 29 April 2021; and Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be 
held on 29 April 2021. 
The documents will be available for inspection at: Company Announcements Office, Euronext Dublin, Exchange Buildings, 
Foster Place, Dublin 2. Tel: 00353 (0)1 6174200 
 
 
 
 
 
      ENDS 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL).

For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code:  NOA 
TIDM:           DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96745 
EQS News ID:    1180276 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
