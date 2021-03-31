Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Zweiter Knüller binnen nur 24 Stunden: Große Osterrallye!?
WKN: A0J2PX ISIN: IS0000011039 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 17:17
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.
(symbol: EIM) on 31 March 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed
share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 7 April 2021. 



ISIN                                     IS0000019800                           
Company name                             Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.              
Total share capital before the           ISK 1.870.000.000  (1.870.000.000      
 reduction                                shares)                               
Reduction in share capital               ISK 6.100.000 (6.100.000 shares)       
Total share capital following the        ISK 180.900.000  (180.900.000 shares)  
 reduction                                                                      
Nominal value of each share              1 kr.                                  
Symbol                                   EIM                                    
Orderbook ID                             90274
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
