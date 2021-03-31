Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Tampa Bay Times Names Amzur Technologies a Winner of the Tampa Bay Area Top Workplaces 2021 Award

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2021 / Amzur Technologies has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

When the pandemic turned work remote, Bala Nemani, Amzur's CEO, had to find innovative ways to keep his associates connected and engaged.

"I had to reimagine the workday to make things work," Nemani said.

He worked with executive leaders to make sure that their expectations were flexible for their teams as well. He allowed associates to work early and late to make up for time spent managing at-home childcare. It brought new meaning to the term "flex time."

"In our headquarters located at Westshore district, the desks are now spaced several feet apart, and people who choose to come to the office wear masks," Nemani said, adding that he enjoys connecting with the handful of people who opt to work in the office on any given day.

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur's mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) implementation at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. Our expertise also spans low code automation, Internet of Things, IT staffing, software development services, and so much more. For media inquiries, please contact marketing@amzur.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work?together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.?Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, ?Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.?With access to a unique combination of?patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.?For more information or to nominate your organization,?visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Trivia became a unique and spirited way to learn more about coworkers and spend organic time together from the safety of their own homes. Amzur's Office Manager Yogita Chavali decided to harness the chain email to conduct employee trivia games. Read more here.

