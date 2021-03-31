Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2021) - Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce that its ABA Beverly Hills basketball team has chosen The Beverly Hills Majestics as its name. The logo that the team has decided to represent them is a golden stallion.





The Beverly Hills Majestics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/79068_9f1cf6cab41539fb_001full.jpg

Beverly Hills is known for being the home to the rich and famous, the upscale Rodeo Drive, and the beautiful Beverly Gardens Park; now the Majestics will add another trademark to the city of glitz and glamour.

The golden stallion raised on its hind legs enclosed within a golden emblem was chosen to represent the Majestics to display the qualities that this team represents. This logo serves as a reminder of what the Beverly Hills Majestics is all about, which is a symbol of strength and community.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

Beverly Hills Majestics Animated Logo

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, "Beverly Hills is associated with money, glamour, and some of the most expensive stores to shop at and restaurants to eat at. We are excited that we can add an athletic element to this city. Completing this step of officiating our team allows the Beverly Hills community to have a visual representation of the excitement that is about to sweep the city."

The first step to establishing a brand identity for the Beverly Hills Majestics has now been completed. Valiant Eagle Inc. has subsequently placed its focus on hiring various personnel and players for the Majestics, which will be the heart of the team.

Updates will be forthcoming.

ABA



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7156/79068_9f1cf6cab41539fb_002full.jpg

The ABA

https://abaliveaction.com/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever.

With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle Inc.

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: http://www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79068