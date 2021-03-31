The prestigious award will be presented toone remarkable scientist who has gone above and beyond innovatively evolving the field of hyphenated separation techniques

LCGC Europe, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, is now accepting nominations for the 2022 HTC Innovation Award through June 30, 2021.

"It is such a privilege to showcase the work of the brightest scientists around the globe who are making pioneering contributions to the field of separation sciences," said Michael Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of LCGC Europe. "We are delighted to honor and recognize the achievements of a talented scientist who is continuing to propel the specialty forward, making great strides in their career and research."

The 2022 HTC Innovation Award winner will be selected from the received nominations by the HTC-17 Scientific Committee and the HTC-17 Industry Board, based on the following criteria:

The winner has made a pioneering contribution to the field of hyphenated separation sciences by introducing new methodologies, new instrumentation, or new techniques in the field, with a strong focus on applicability.

Applications are open to scientists who have under 15 years of experience after completing their Ph.D.

Applications from separation scientists worldwide are welcomed. LCGC Europe readers can nominate themselves or others.

The 2022 HTC Innovation Award recipient will be presented with a plaque honoring his or her accomplishment at the HTC-17 conference, which will be held in Ghent, Belgium, at Het Pand, the culture and congress center of Ghent University, Jan. 26-28, 2022.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

