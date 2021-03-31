NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (49/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Volvo AB (Volvo) held on March 31, 2021, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 9.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share. The Ex-date is April 1, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB). For more information please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850166