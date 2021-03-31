Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Volvo (49/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Volvo AB (Volvo) held on March 31, 2021,
approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 9.00 per share in addition to an
ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share. The Ex-date is April 1, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Volvo (VOLVB). 

For more information please find the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850166
