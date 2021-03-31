Anzeige
31.03.2021 | 17:58
139 Leser
PAO Severstal: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities 
and persons closely associated with them 
31-March-2021 / 18:25 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)            Name                                                        Abigrove Limited 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                             A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey 
                                                                          Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors) 
b)            Initial notification/ Amendment                             Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                        Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" 
b)            Legal Entity Identifier code                                213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
4.1           Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument non-documentary ordinary registered share 
                                                                          (share) 
              Identification code                                         RU0009046510 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                   Purchase of shares 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                      Price(s)                        Volume(s) 
                                                                          USUSD18,490644 per share          1,093,409 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
 
              - Aggregated volume 
d)                                                                        1,093,409 
              - Price 
                                                                          USUSD20,217,836.57 
 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     26 March 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                                    Outside of Trading Venue 
 
4.2           Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Global Depository Receipt (GDR) 
              Identification code                                         US8181503025 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                   Purchase of GDRs 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                                      Price(s)                        Volume(s) 
                                                                          USUSD18.470664 per GDR            90,000 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
 
              - Aggregated volume 
d)                                                                        90,000 
              - Price 
                                                                          USUSD1,662,359.76 
 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     26 March 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                                    Outside of Trading Venue

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US8181503025 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           SVST 
LEI Code:       213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   96747 
EQS News ID:    1180287 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
