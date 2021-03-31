Rix.GG expands senior team with new Commercial Director, Rich Wigley

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation, announces further expansion of its senior team by hiring Commercial Director, Rich Wigley to improve its business offerings.

Rich Wigley, will be instrumental in developing business-to-business relationships on behalf of Rix.GG including but not limited to sponsorships, brand partnerships, other business activations and activities. Previously, Rich worked for Bristol Sport where he was responsible for driving commercial partnerships and securing sponsors.

Jamie Lewis, founder and CEO, said: "I'm incredibly proud of acquiring a heavy-hitter in Rich. His experience leading teams at top tier sports clubs will be invaluable as we continue our path to monetisation. Rich's arrival is another testament to our ambition in the esports space."

Rich Wigley, Commercial Director, said: "This is a very exciting time to be joining Rix.GG and I'm delighted to be leading its commercial partnership team. The way in which brands engage with their audiences and gaming communities is rapidly evolving and Rix is already driving new trends through innovation and creative thinking. The ambition is to deliver competitive esports and live content, the likes of which have never been seen before and I'm proud to be a part of it."

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

